LaLiga round-up: Real Sociedad secure Champions League football, Espanyol relegated to LaLiga2

The penultimate matchday of the 2022/23 LaLiga season concluded on Sunday, with nine matches played. The race for Europe was a key focus, as was the battle to avoid relegation to LaLiga2.

Atletico Madrid 2-1 Real Sociedad

Despite losing to Atletico Madrid, Real Sociedad have secured their place in next season’s Champions League, following Villarreal’s defeat to Rayo Vallecano.

Antoine Griezmann and Nahuel Molina scored for the hosts, with Alexander Sorloth getting a consolation. However, La Real will be in Europe’s elite competition for the first time in 11 years, completing an incredible season in the process.

Valencia 2-2 Espanyol

Espanyol will be playing in LaLiga2 next season, as they failed to defeat Valencia at the Estadio Mestalla. They led until stoppage time, with Cesar Montes and Martin Braithwaite cancelling out Diego Lopez’s opener, but Samuel Lino’s late equaliser has meant that Luis Garcia’s side have been relegated.

The point means that Valencia are 15th, two points clear of Real Valladolid in 18th. They are away to Real Betis on the final matchday.

Rayo Vallecano 2-1 Villarreal

Two early second half strikes from Raul de Tomas and Isi Palazon ensured that Villarreal will finish the season in fifth place. A late goal from Giovani Lo Celso was not enough for the Yellow Submarine.

Rayo Vallecano can still secure European Conference League qualification, as they sit one point behind 7th-placed Osasuna. They take on Mallorca in matchday 38.

Getafe 2-1 Osasuna

Getafe secured a vital three points in their battle to avoid relegation, coming from behind to defeat Osasuna. Chimy Avila gave Los Rojillos the lead, before goals from Juanmi Latasa and Jaime Mata, with the winner coming in the 90th minute.

Getafe are now 14th, two points ahead of 18th-placed Real Valladolid. Osasuna stay in 7th, and a victory over Girona next weekend would ensure European football.

Cadiz 1-0 Celta Vigo

Ruben Sobrino’s second half goal has ensured that Cadiz are in a great position to avoid relegation. The Andalusian side are now 13th, two points clear of Real Valladolid, and they play already-relegated Elche in matchday 38.

Celta Vigo, who are now 17th, face Barcelona next weekend, and they will likely have to get something against the champions in order to retain their LaLiga status.

Almeria 0-0 Real Valladolid

Real Valladolid have kept their survival hopes alive with a good point away at Almeria, with Jordi Masip in top form for La Pucela. They stay in 18th, although they are only one point behind Celta Vigo and Almeria, who are 16th.

Real Valladolid host Getafe on matchday 38, while Almeria travel to face Espanyol, whose relegated to LaLiga2 has already been confirmed.

Girona 1-2 Real Betis

Real Betis have secured sixth place in LaLiga, meaning that they will play Europa League football once again next season. Los Verdiblancos came from behind to defeat Girona, with a second half brace from Borja Iglesias cancelling out Miguel Gutierrez’s opener.

Girona face Osasuna on matchday 38, and they will need to win to give themselves a chance of securing 7th place, which would mean Europa Conference League football for the Catalan side.

Athletic Club 0-1 Elche

A stoppage time winner from Lucas Boye has ensured that Athletic Club will go into matchday 38 with their hopes of Europa Conference League football out of their hands.

A point would have seen Ernesto Valerde’s side move into 7th, but instead, they stay in 8th. They travel to face Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu next weekend.

