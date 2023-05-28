Karim Benzema mulling over Saudi Arabia offer despite tying up Real Madrid renewal

Karim Benzema has had a difficult season, with the Real Madrid captain having had to deal with numerous injury and fitness issues across the course of this campaign. Despite this, he has still been in good form.

Benzema is Real Madrid’s longest serving player, having joined from Lyon in 2009. Now aged 35, he is coming towards the end of his career, although he has been expected to remain at Los Blancos for at least one more year, having agreed a one-year contract extension.

Despite this, Benzema has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia of late, and according to Relevo, he is mulling over a €200m contract offer from an unnamed club in the Saudi Pro League.

Benzema had been committed to staying at Real Madrid, but this offer has cast doubt over whether he will stay at the club for next season.

Real Madrid are counting on Benzema staying, as they look to sign a backup option for next season. If the Frenchman goes, they could be forced into pursuing a big-money signing this summer.