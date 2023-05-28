Granada and Las Palmas secure LaLiga promotion, four teams to fight it out in the play-offs

The LaLiga2 season concludes this weekend, with the all-important matches played on Saturday, which sorted out which teams would be (and having a chance of) playing in LaLiga next season.

Granada secured their promotion as champions, having defeated Leganes 2-0, while Las Palmas will also be playing in LaLiga as a point against Alaves was enough to see them return to the top tier of Spanish football.

Granada were relegated from LaLiga last season, so they have secured promotion at the first time of asking. Las Palmas had not been in the top league since 2017/18, so they will return after a five-year break.

They will be joined by one of Alaves, Eibar, Levante or Albacete, with those sides in the play-offs, which start next weekend, as per Relevo. The winner of the two-legged play-off final will also be promoted to LaLiga.

It remains to be seen which teams will be going in the opposite direction. Elche’s relegation from LaLiga has already been confirmed, but the final two places will be decided between seven different clubs.