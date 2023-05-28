Former Sevilla keeper “in serious condition” in hospital after suffering head injuries in freak accident

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Sergio Rico, who previously played for Sevilla and Mallorca, is currently “in a serious condition” in Seville after suffering head injuries in a freak accident on Sunday morning, as per Canal Sur (via Relevo).

Rico was back in Andalusia having been given days off by Christophe Galtier following PSG’s Ligue 1 title victory on Saturday evening. The Spanish stopper was on the bench for that match against Strasbourg.

According to reports, a rouge horse collided with the horse that Rico was riding, which caused him to fall, and he suffered a cranioencephalic trauma. PSG confirmed that they are in close contact with Rico’s family following the incident.

Le Paris Saint-Germain a pris connaissance de l’accident de son joueur Sergio Rico ce dimanche et reste en contact permanent avec ses proches. L’ensemble de la communauté Rouge et Bleu leur apporte tout son soutien. — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) May 28, 2023

Rico was rushed to the Virgen del Rocio hospital in Seville, and he has had to be intubated as a result of the incident. He will likely remain under supervision for a while yet.

Sevilla have paid tribute to their former keeper, and they have sent their best wishes to him in a tweet posted on Sunday afternoon.