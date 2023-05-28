Fabrizio Romano confirms Liverpool star is on Real Madrid’s striker shortlist for this summer

This week, Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that Real Madrid will be on the lookout for a new striker this summer, with a backup option to Karim Benzema being a high priority for club officials.

Several names are on their shortlist, with one of those being Joselu Mato, who has been in excellent form for Espanyol this season, despite the Catalan side’s disappointing performance in LaLiga.

Another player that Real Madrid are looking at is Roberto Firmino, with Fabrizio Romano confirming that the Brazilian is one of four or five names that the club are looking at for this summer’s transfer window.

Firmino will be a free agent at the end of the season, as he has chosen not to sign a new contract with Liverpool, where he has been a fringe player for much of this campaign.

Firmino’s style of play would suit Ancelotti’s 4-3-3 system at Real Madrid, and given that he has a tendency to bring wingers into play, he could be a brilliant option to play alongside countrymen Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo.