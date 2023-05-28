Real Madrid Sevilla

Dani Ceballos hits back at Marcos Acuna over “playing against 12” claims during Sevilla-Real Madrid

It was a feisty affair between Sevilla and Real Madrid at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan on Saturday evening, with Carlo Ancelotti’s side coming from behind to win 2-1, courtesy of a brace from Rodrygo.

Things boiled over late on, when Marcos Acuna was shown a straight red card for a strong challenge on Dani Ceballos. The Argentine will now miss Sevilla’s final LaLiga fixture of the season, which is against Real Sociedad next weekend.

After the match, Acuna took to Instagram to complain about the refereeing performance during the match, stating that “it is difficult to play against 12 men.”

In response, Ceballos tweeted a picture of the bloody gash that Acuna had left on his foot following the challenge for which he was sent off.

Ceballos had become an important player for Real Madrid over the last few months, but his future at the club is far from certain. As of yet, he has yet to sign a new contract, with his current deal expiring at the end of the season.

Posted by

Tags Dani Ceballos Marcos Acuna Real Madrid Sevilla

1 Comment

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News