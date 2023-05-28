CBF President confident of convincing Carlo Ancelotti to take Brazil job

Despite having won six trophies in the last two seasons, Carlo Ancelotti’s future as Real Madrid head coach has been far from certain over the last few months.

After Los Blancos’ harrowing Champions League exit to Manchester City earlier this month, those rumours ramped up, although Ancelotti has been very vocal about fulfilling his contract, which expires at the end of next season.

Despite Ancelotti’s remarks, CBF President Ednaldo Rodrigues is confident that he has convince the Italian to take over as the head coach of the Brazil national team, as per UOL Esporte (via Fabrizio Romano).

“Our plan A is Carlo Ancelotti, and we have a feeling that it will happen. He loves the Brazil national team, he knows many players and also Brazilian football.”

It remains to be seen whether Ancelotti does depart Real Madrid at the end of the season. He has been very vocal about staying in the Spanish capital, and he is convinced that he has Florentino Perez’s full support.