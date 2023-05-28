Carlo Ancelotti disappointed about impending departure of Marco Asensio

Once the season ends next weekend, the following few weeks at Real Madrid will be interesting to watch, with a number of players’ contracts set to expire at the end of June.

Karim Benzema, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric are among these, although reports have suggested that they have all signed one-year extensions, with just official confirmation to come.

Mariano Diaz will definitely leave, but the futures of Dani Ceballos, Nacho Fernandez and Marco Asensio have yet to be confirmed, although it does appear that the latter will also be on his way out of Real Madrid.

Asensio has rejected latest contract offer, and it appears that his time at Real Madrid is up. Carlo Ancelotti was asked about the situation (via Relevo), and he admitted that he did not know anything about Asensio’s future.

“I don’t know anything about Asensio, just as I don’t know anything about the rest who have just signed a contract. Before the last game everything will be clarified. On a personal level, it is a bit sad that they are leaving because they are very important players for us. After they decide what they will do, we will plan for next season.”

It is interesting that Ancelotti referred to multiple players, which could point to Nacho and/or Ceballos also leaving in the summer. All three have played a lot in recent months, but none are considered to be important players at Real Madrid.