Barcelona aiming to break Spotify Camp Nou record against Mallorca

On Sunday, Barcelona will play their final home fixture of the 2022/23 season, as they take on Mallorca at the Spotify Camp Nou.

It will be an emotional occasion, as Barcelona say goodbye to two of their most influential players of the last decade, with Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba playing in front of their home crowd for the final, ahead of their respective departures this summer.

While Barcelona have nothing to play for in theory, they will have the chance to break a club record during the match. Since the Camp Nou was inaugurated back in 1957, the lowest number of goals that the Blaugrana have conceded in a league season is five, which came in 1979/80, as per Sport.

Currently, Barcelona have conceded just four goals in their 18 home matches so far (two vs Real Sociedad, one each vs Espanyol and Real Madrid), and if Xavi Hernandez’s side can keep a clean sheet against Mallorca, they will break that 43-year record.

Irrespective of whether Barcelona can achieve this feat, it has been a very good season, even if they have disappointed in Europe. Xavi and his side will hope to build on this over the next few years.