Atletico Madrid offered chance to sign out of contract Bundesliga star

With Reinildo Mandava being a long-term casualty for Atletico Madrid, and no backup option currently in the squad for next season as things stand, a new left back is expected to be a priority for Diego Simeone and Andrea Berta.

Sergio Reguilon is expected to return to parent club Tottenham Hotspur once his loan spell ends, while Yannick Carrasco, who has played left wing back for much of the last few months, could also be on the move.

Raphael Guerreiro is one name that has been linked with Atletico, and according to Bild, he will leave Bundesliga runners-up Borussia Dortmund once his contract expires in the summer. Los Colchoneros have also been offered the chance to sign the Portuguese by his representatives.

Guerreiro has been excellent for Dortmund this season, and should Atletico Madrid be able to pull off a move over the next few weeks, it would be a excellent piece of business.