Ansu Fati, Gavi help Barcelona end Spotify Camp Nou era on a high with comfortable victory over Mallorca

In their final match at the old Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona have ran out comfortable 3-0 winners against Mallorca, in which was also Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba’s final matches for the club in front of their home crowd.

Xavi Hernandez made several changes from the side that lost to Real Valladolid in midweek, and one of those to come into the team was Ansu Fati, who started the game in fine form.

The 20-year-old scored inside the opening 60 seconds to give Barcelona a dream start, following an excellent team move, which saw Gavi tee up Fati for an easy finish.

Mallorca were reduced to 10 men soon after as Amath Ndiaye saw red for a horror challenge on Alejandro Balde, who suffered a severe ankle injury as a result. Fati then made it 2-0 inside 25 minutes, finishing beyond Dominik Greif after an outstanding assist from Robert Lewandowski.

Gavi added a third in the second half with a fine finish from the edge of the box, before Alba and then Busquets were substituted to rapturous applause on their final home appearances for Barcelona.

An emotional moment for a legend of the Spotify Camp Nou 😢 Jordi Alba leaves the stadium for the final time as a Barcelona player as he's subbed off with ten minutes to go 🔁 Watch live and free on the Viaplay Sports UK YouTube channel 👉 https://t.co/ciX8C2REfJ pic.twitter.com/ijtH7simzI — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) May 28, 2023

And now it's Sergio Busquets' turn to bid farewell to the Barcelona fans 👋 For the last time in his illustrious career, he leaves the pitch at Spotify Camp Nou as players from both sides embrace him and the crowd rise to their feet 🙌 Simply a legend 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/qVH1fqDOGn — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) May 28, 2023

It has been an excellent LaLiga campaign for Barcelona, who will play Celta Vigo on the final matchday next weekend. The clean sheet also ensured that Xavi’s side broke another club record this season.