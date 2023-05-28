Analysis: Who should be on Barcelona’s departure list this summer?

With just one fixture to go until the season comes to an end, Barcelona’s full attention will soon turn towards the summer transfer window, which is expected to be a very busy window for the LaLiga champions.

Several incomings will be targeted by Mateu Alemany and Deco, with the likes of Lionel Messi, Ilkay Gundogan and Inigo Martinez having been heavily linked with moves to Barcelona in the summer.

However, with their financial situation still in a precarious position, significant player sales will also likely be required. There have been a number of first team players that have been linked with departing, with Sport including the likes of Ansu Fati, Raphinha and Franck Kessie in the candidates to leave, and some make more sense than others.

Ansu Fati

Fati’s future has been the biggest story over the last few months. The 20-year-old was considered to be one of the best young players in world football when he broke onto the scene four years ago, but a combination of injuries and poor form have seen him drop down the pecking order under Xavi Hernandez.

However, there is clearly still a player inside there, and if he is given an opportunity to have a consistent run of games, Fati can show himself to be of value to Barcelona. He scored twice in Sunday’s victory over Mallorca, and his general play was also very good.

Coupled with the fact that Barcelona are short on options at left wing, there is an argument to suggest that Fati should be staying at the club this summer.

Ferran Torres

Torres is another that has a lot of potential, although he has yet to fully show it since joining from Manchester City in January 2022. The 22-year-old has been reduced to a squad role since Raphinha joined last summer, with Ousmane Dembele also ahead of him in the pecking order.

If Barcelona are choosing between selling Fati or Torres, getting rid of the latter makes more sense. Fati arguably has a higher ceiling, and considering there is more cover at right wing, it’s more reasonable to sell Torres.

Franck Kessie

Kessie has had an indifferent first season at Barcelona. He had a slow start, but picked up at the start of 2023 when Pedri was missing. There is clearly a player in there, although he doesn’t fit perfectly into Xavi’s system.

Considering Ruben Neves appears to be joining, as well as possible deal for Ilkay Gundogan, it would make sense to move Kessie on after only one year, despite the fact that it may not be totally deserved.

Eric Garcia

Garcia has failed to impress at Barcelona this season, and he had not yet delivered on the promise he showed at Manchester City, which prompted the move to Catalonia in 2021.

Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen, Jules Kounde and Marcos Alonso are all ahead of him in the pecking order, and with Martinez set to join from Athletic Club, it would make sense to cash in on Garcia.

Raphinha

Raphinha has had a very good first season at Barcelona, even if he has been inconsistent at times. In the absence of Dembele earlier this year, the Brazilian stepped up to the plate, and was Barcelona’s biggest attacking threat for a period of time.

Having Dembele and Raphinha pushing each other can only be good for Xavi and Barcelona, and they should be looking to keep both players at the club, unless an outrageous offer were to come in.