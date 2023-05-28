Alejandro Balde ruled out of Nations League finals after suffering ankle injury against Mallorca

Alejandro Balde has had an excellent season for Barcelona, and he was expected to play a big role for Spain this summer, as Luis de la Fuente’s side aim to achieve UEFA Nations League glory.

La Roja face Italy in the semi-finals on the 15th of June, and they would face the Netherlands or Croatia in the final, should they get past the Azzurri.

However, de la Fuente will be without Balde, who suffered an ankle injury during Barcelona’s match against Mallorca on Sunday, following a horror challenge from Amath N’Diaye, for which the Senegalese received a red card.

Barcelona have confirmed that Balde has suffered a partial tear of the lateral collateral ligament in his right ankle, which will rule him out for six to seven weeks.

MEDICAL NEWS | Alejandro Balde has a partial tear of the lateral collateral ligament of the right ankle. He will be out approximately between 6 and 7 weeks. pic.twitter.com/XGAiTrGyVV — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 28, 2023

Balde will also miss Barcelona’s final LaLiga match of the season against Celta Vigo, as well as the post-season friendly against Vissel Kobe in Japan. However, they will be glad that it is weeks, rather than months, that Balde is out for.

Jose Gaya is now expected to be first-choice for Spain against Italy, while Jordi Alba, who is leaving Barcelona at the end of the season, could be called up in place of Balde.