(WATCH) Rodrygo hits back for Real Madrid at Sevilla

Real Madrid have bounced back after falling behind in their penultimate league game of the 2022/23 La Liga season.

Los Blancos’ campaign is effectively already over, with their title defence ended by El Clasico foes Barcelona, and a spot in the top four confirmed.

However, despite a firm pre-match message from Carlo Ancelotti, their trip to Sevilla started disastrously, as Spain star Rafa Mir fired the home side in front after just two minutes.

Los Blancos were stung into action by Mir’s early breakthrough, and Brazilian starlet Rodrygo Goes produced a brilliant free kick to equalise just before the half hour mark.

A draw tonight would keep Real Madrid two points in front of Atletico Madrid, in the race for second, but Los Rojiblancos can overtake them with a victory at home to Real Sociedad tomorrow.

If Real Madrid finish in third place next month it will be their lowest La Liga placing since 2019.

