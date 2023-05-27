(WATCH) Real Madrid trail to Europa League finalists Sevilla

Real Madrid have been hit by an early setback in their penultimate game of the 2022/23 La Liga season.

Los Blancos are edging towards the end of the campaign, with their title defence over, and a place inside the top four already confirmed.

However, Carlo Ancelotti is looking to ensure a strong end to the domestic campaign, in the coming weeks.

Despite Ancelotti’s message, their trip to Sevilla has made the worst possible start, as Spanish international Rafa Mir confidently fired home after the visitors failed to clear a cross into the box.

What a start for Sevilla! ⚪🔴 Rafa Mir gives his team the lead against Real Madrid after some good play from Bryan Gil 👏 pic.twitter.com/GQGJYxbwBE — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) May 27, 2023

Defeat will not alter Real Madrid’s place in the Champions League spots, but they could be squeezed out in the race for second, by Atletico Madrid.

Los Rojiblancos trail their city rivals by a single point, ahead of a tough clash at home to Real Sociedad tomorrow, and victory would nudge them above Ancelotti’s out of form side.

Images via Getty Images