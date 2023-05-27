Villarreal looking to make major sale this summer but €54m Juan Foyth part of long-term plans

Villarreal are looking at making a major sale this summer, but Barcelona target Juan Foyth is unlikely to be the one out the door in Castellon.

Foyth, 25, has long-since been linked with a move to Camp Nou as one of their top targets. However the Yellow Submarine consider him a ‘franchise player’ as per Sport, and are not considering a sale. The World Cup-winner’s release clause increased from €42m to €54.2m last summer, and the only way of extracting him from La Ceramica will be paying that fee – something beyond Barcelona’s means.

The Catalan daily do say that Villarreal are keen to make some money this summer though, in order to free up space in their salary limit next season. Their model is based on making major sales from time to time, and with Pau Torres remaining at the club longer than planned, they have gone a number of seasons without doing so.

In January, Nicolas Jackson looked as if he would ease the financial pressure, but a €25m move to Bournemouth fell through after he failed a medical. Jackson’s price tag will have only risen following electric form in recent months, and manager Quique Setien has admitted there is a good chance he is that major sale this transfer window.