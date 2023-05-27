Thibaut Courtois wants Champions League title for Romelu Lukaku

Real Madrid star Thibaut Courtois has revealed who he will be supporting in the Champions League final.

Courtois was named as man of the match in Los Blancos’ 1-0 final win over Liverpool in 2022 but he will be watching the 2023 final from Madrid.

Manchester City powered past Courtois’ Madrid with an impressive 5-1 semi final aggregate win over the defending champions.

City will now take on Inter Milan in Istanbul on June 10 as they aim for a first ever Champions League title.

Courtois was asked about his affiliations for the final, with his international teammates, and close friends, Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku going head to head.

The 31-year-old was clear in who will have his backing in the final as Lukaku’s Inter plot a shock against the Premier League champions.

“I hope Lukaku wins the Champions League. Obviously, it is him up against Kevin De Bruyne, but I’ve known Romelu a bit longer. I have a lot of respect for him,” as per an interview with Amazon Prime.

The trio are expected be reunited later in the month as Belgium prepare for a Euro 2024 qualification double header against Austria and Estonia.