Rodrygo keeps Real Madrid on track for second place with superb Sevilla win

Brazilian star Rodrygo Goes produced a match winning performance as Real Madrid fought back to seal a 2-1 win away at Sevilla.

Despite having nothing left to play for, in terms of the La Liga title race, Los Blancos showed their grit at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, to bring three points back to Madrid.

Spanish international Rafa Mir got the hosts off to a dream start in Andalucia, as he steered them in front in the early stages, before Rodrygo cannoned home a superb free kick to level the tie.

Despite Sevilla carving out the better chances either side of the restart, Real Madrid seized their chance, as Rodrygo raced through to slot home the winner.

Marcos Acuna’s late red card ended any chance of a fight back for the home side and they are likely to be edged out of a European place in the final week of the season.

