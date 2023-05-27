Real Madrid will not pursue Japanese star as Marco Asensio replacement

Real Madrid are on the hunt for an alternative to Marco Asensio this summer, after contract talks broke down between the two.

Asensio looks as if he will pursue more opportunities elsewhere, thus Los Blancos are now looking at others that can reproduce his production in attack.

However one of those names will not be Real Sociedad star Takefusa Kubo. The Japanese forward has exploded onto the scene this year, providing 18 goal contributions in 42 games.

Kubo, 21, was signed by La Real for just €6m last summer, but Real Madrid have a 50% sell-on clause. That means that paying his €60m release clause, it would cost them just €30m.

Yet Diario AS claim that the price tag is still too high for Real Madrid. In addition, he would occupy an non-European place in the squad. This information is backed up by Relevo, both of whom feel Brahim Diaz is a much more likely replacement.

Starring in Real Sociedad’s Champions League charge, Kubo has proven he can make the difference in La Liga this season. However the same problems that Asensio found, might have also hindered Kubo. The lack of opportunities to develop in the Real Madrid attack could stunt a jump in Kubo’s trajectory that has only begun this season. While Rodrygo Goes and Vinicius Junior have both forced their way into the side in recent seasons, they look there to stay for some time.