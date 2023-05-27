Real Madrid have Marco Asensio replacement lined up

Real Madrid will be forced to bolster their attacking options this summer beyond their initial expectations, with Marco Asensio set to leave the club.

The 27-year-old looks set to look for a bigger role next season, and Asensio is not short of options abroad. Real Madrid had offered him a new deal, and he was expected to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

However with his departure, Los Blancos are looking to bring in a replacement. Both Relevo and Diario AS say that they already have one in mind. On-loan Brahim Diaz is due to return to Rel Madrid from Milan this summer, and that he will be Asensio’s replacement.

The tricky part will be persuading Brahim to return to the club. The Spanish playmaker is reportedly looking to stay in Italy according to reports form SkySports (via SempreMilan), and Milan will look negotiate with Los Blancos.

Given that Brahim is just starting to eek out a starting role at the San Siro, and Asensio is leaving due to a lack of opportunities, it might be tricky to sell a role primarily on the bench to the 23-year-old. That said, Los Blancos will no doubt hold significant persuasive power.