Rayo Vallecano looking at three key names to replace Andoni Iraola next season

Rayo Vallecano look set to lose manager Andoni Iraola this summer, with the former Athletic Club right-back choosing against renewing his contract. Sporting Director David Cobeno is now on the hunt for a replacement for one of their best ever managers as a result, in what will be a tricky task.

Iraola got Rayo promoted through the play-offs in Segunda against the odds, and then managed to guide them 12th-place and safety, as well as the Copa del Rey semi-final last season. Again against the odds, this season he has Rayo 12th again, and safe from relegation.

As per RadioMarca (via ED), Cobeno is considering three key names. The top of that short list is Albacete manager Ruben Albes, who has his side 6th and in the play-offs for Segunda himself.

Playing offensive and bold football, stylistically that would be a continuation of what Iraola has brought to Vallecas. Like Iraola, Albes is a young manager at just 38, but has already spent 13 years in various coaching roles.

He has a contract until 2025, and a release clause, but if he does secure promotion for Albacete, it will be much more difficult to secure his signature.

The other options are former Real Oviedo and Ponferradina manager Jon Perez, know as Bolo, and former Elche and Almeria boss Francisco, both of which are unemployed currently.

Albes is no doubt the most exciting name on that list for Rayo fans, and in many ways resembles Iraola. Nevertheless whomever comes in, their work will be cut out with Rayo set to lose several key players, and a squad that were delighted with their manager.