Predicted XIs: Real Madrid to rotate against strong Sevilla side despite Europa League final

Real Madrid have only second place to play for in their clash with Sevilla at 19:00 CEST on Saturday night, and it could mean an opportunity for an exciting youngster in attack. Nevertheless Sevilla can still secure a Europa League Conference place, being just a point off Osasuna in seventh, despite the fact their focus will be on the Europa League final on Wednesday.

Los Blancos are without Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior, Marco Asensio and Mariano Diaz in attack, which Diario AS say will guarantee Fede Valverde on the right side of attack, with Rodrygo Goes starting too. The point of debate is whether Eden Hazard, who Carlo Ancelotti refused to confirm as a starter on Friday, will start, or whether it will be Alvaro Rodriguez.

The youngster was one of the more exciting additions to the Real Madrid side when he played earlier in the season, scoring the equaliser against Atletico Madrid. Further back, it will be a rotated side with Dani Ceballos, Aurelien Tchouameni and Lucas Vazquez all starting.

Marca believe Ancelotti will maintain Toni Kroos and Luka Modric in midfield ahead of Ceballos and Tchouameni, going closer to full strength with David Alaba also included. They do not have Hazard in their line-up either though.

Sevilla are set to rotate for their final with Roma, but do have a number of players involved that could start on Wednesday in Budapest. The likes of Nemanja Gudelj, Ivan Rakitic, Oliver Torres and Bryan Gil could all begin the game against Jose Mourinho’s charges.

However they believe Youssef En-Nesyri will be rested for Rafa Mir, Papu Gomez will start and so will Gonzalo Montiel. Marcos Acuna is suspended for the final, and thus will likely start.

Marca Predicted Line-Ups:

Sevilla: Dmitrovic; Montiel, Gudelj, Rekik, Acuna; Papu, Oliver Torres, Rakitic, Bryan Gil; Suso y Rafa Mir

Real Madrid: Courtois; Lucas, Militao, Alaba, Rudiger; Kroos, Camavinga, Modric; Fede Valverde, Alvaro y Rodrygo.