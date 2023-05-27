Napoli highlight Luis Enrique as Luciano Spalletti replacement

Former Spain and Barcelona head coach Luis Enrique is a shock target to take charge at Serie A champions Napoli.

Napoli secured their first Scudetto since 1990, amid incredible scenes in Naples, but there are major changes planned at the Estadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Boss Luciano Spalletti is set to let leave, as part of the overhaul, with the club already on the hunt for a potential replacement.

If Spalletti does leave, Enrique is already on the radar of club president Aurelio de Laurentiis, according to Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport.

De Laurentiis will look to tempt Enrique to fulfil his goal of returning to club management this summer with the challenge of retaining their title in 2023/24.

Despite the upheaval, de Laurentiis is prepared to invest in bringing in new players, whilst making assurances over the retention of key stars including attacking pair Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in the coming weeks.