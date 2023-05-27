Marco Asensio linked with PSG move as Serie A giants and Aston Villa look to interfere

Real Madrid forward Marco Asensio is set to leave the club after reportedly turning down a renewal offer from Los Blancos.

That news broke on Friday afternoon, and with it fired the starting gun for his signature this summer. Many expected Asensio to renew with Los Blancos, but he has decided to move on and try a new experience, and presumably a bigger role somewhere else.

ESPN claim that he is in advanced talks to sign with Paris Saint-Germain. The French giants are set to say farewell to Lionel Messi and will hope to do so with Neymar Junior, and thus need to bolster their attack.

Asensio is decribed as ‘an intriguing opportunity’, and his agent Jorge Mendes has close links with PSG Sporting Advisor Luis Campos.

They go on to say Juventus and Milan are also interested, while Unai Emery may try and appeal to his compatriot and convince him that Aston Villa is the place to take on that larger role.

It would be no surprise to see Asensio pulling on a PSG top next season given the circumstances. Yet a deal may hinge on how much Asensio prioritises minutes. He is not guaranteed to be a starter at PSG, and the competition will likely be fierce. If he looks for guarantees on minutes, it could lead him to consider other options.