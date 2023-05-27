Harry Kane is Carlo Ancelotti’s preferred target for forward role at Real Madrid

Real Madrid are on the hunt for a new striker this summer, something which will cause no shortage of debate within and outwith the club.

Veteran Espanyol striker Joselu Mato has been linked with Los Blancos as a low-cost option to back up Karim Benzema next season, with Carlo Ancelotti admitting he liked the current Zarra award leader.

That is one avenue of progression for Real Madrid, bringing in a cheaper alternative. However the other option would be to look for a bigger name forward this summer, that presumably would replace Benzema this season or next.

As per Diario AS, Carlo Ancelotti’s preferred option is Tottenham Hotspur captain Harry Kane. England’s record goalscorer has been consistently linked with a departure in recent years, but without much progress beyond that stage.

The Italian feels that he would both offer immediate performance, and fit into Real Madrid ecosystem perfectly. His ability to involve himself in the build-up play as well as getting on the end of chances makes him more or less the complete striker.

Los Blancos are unlikely to pursue Kane all the same. This being the final year of Kane’s contract, Tottenham will be forced to sell this summer if they want to assure themselves some recompense, but Daniel Levy is unlikely to let him go for a much smaller fee. Real Madrid still have their eye on a potential move for Erling Haaland next summer though, which would rule out a move for Kane both financially and in terms of squad planning.

If anything, Kane would likely be somewhat duplicitous with Benzema. While their report says that Kane would allow Benzema to rest and could compete for a spot with him, neither is likely to accept being anything other than a guaranteed starter in the big games. Equally, with Ancelotti’s contract up in 2024 himself, his opinion may not hold the sway required to sign Kane.

Image via Paul Terry/CSM via ZUMA Press Wire