Ilkay Gundogan makes bold Barcelona contract request

Barcelona have been updated on the contract demands of Manchester City captain Ilkay Gundogan this summer.

La Blaugrana are in talks with the German international over a potential free transfer move to the Camp Nou as part of their rebuilding process.

Gundogan has consistently stated his desire to wait until the season is completed, as City push for a possible trophy treble next month, with a decision not expected until July.

Talks will be stepped up after City’s Champions League final clash with Inter Milan on June 10, as the 32-year-old faces a key call on his future.

City are rumoured to be offering a one year extension to the former Borussia Dortmund schemer but the veteran star wants a longer deal.

As per reports from Diario AS, Gundogan’s camp have informed Barcelona of their intention to push for a three year contract, with the Catalans likely compromise, with two years on the table in Spain.