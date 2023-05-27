Carlo Ancelotti hails ‘leader’ Rodygo Goes after Sevilla win

Carlo Ancelotti was in no doubt over who was the key player in Real Madrid’s 2-1 La Liga win away at Sevilla.

Los Blancos are edging towards the end of the campaign, with second place they only battle they are still fighting for in the run-in, against rivals Atletico Madrid.

Rafa Mir’s early goal was a setback for Ancelotti’s visitors at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan before a double from Rodrygo Goes either side of the break.

Two goals in Andalucia brings the 22-year-old up to nine league goals, and a career high of 19 goals in all competitions, as part of a superb campaign.

Ancelotti singled him out for praise in his post match press conference with the former Santos forward set for an increasing role next season in Madrid.

“After the World Cup he has been a leading player, he’s made the difference many times, he has extraordinary quality”, as per reports from Marca.

“He can play across the attack, in the centre he suffers a little in duels, but in transitions, he can cause real damage.”

Rodrygo is set to retain his starting place in the final game of the season as Ancelotti’s team play host to Athletic Club before their summer break.

Images via Getty Images