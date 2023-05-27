Bayern Munich legend claims David Alaba exit was a ‘disaster’

Former Bayern Munich star Jurgen Kohler has labelled the club’s decision to let David Alaba join Real Madrid as a ‘disaster’.

Alaba opted to leave Bavaria on a free transfer, after declining to sign a contract extension at the Allianz Arena in 2022, before completing a move to Madrid.

The Austrian international played a key role in Los Blancos’ march to a La Liga and Champions League double last season as an experienced part of Carlo Ancelotti’s defence.

Injuries have disrupted his second campaign in Spain, but Kohler believes his loss has hit the Bundesliga giants hard.

“Letting Alaba go was the club’s biggest mistake in recent years”, as per an interview with Sport1, via Diario AS.

“He was an important figure in the system. Then you lose Lewandowski, and Neuer gets injured. That’s a big problem at Bayern.”

Thomas Tuchel will be given a sizeable transfer budget to work with this summer, to allow the club to recover their status, after a poor end to the 2022/23 season.

Alaba’s place in Madrid remains secure, as the 30-year-old enters into the third year of his contract in Madrid, as a crucial part of Ancelotti’s plans.