Barcelona to set Camp Nou record on farewell to stadium after 66 years

Barcelona are set to bid farewell to Camp Nou as they know it, with major renovations set to begin on the stadium next week. However they will do so, in all likelihood, setting a record.

As per MD, Barcelona’s average attendance this season lies at just over 83,000 fans at Camp Nou this season. Not only is this the highest in Europe, but it is also the highest in recent history for the Blaugrana. The next highest is Borussia Dortmund’s 74,000 at the Signal Iduna Park.

The percentage of the ground full is at 83%, and it is the highest average attendance recorded at Camp Nou in the 21st century. The previous record was 78,000 in 2016-17. A full Camp Nou is expected again for the visit of Real Mallorca, with it being the final chance for Barcelona fans to say goodbye to Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba before they leave the club.

Provided the attendance holds up to recent levels against Mallorca, then a new record will be set. Fans may even be tempted to take reminders of the current Camp Nou with them, but the club already say they will selling memorabilia from the stadium over the summer.