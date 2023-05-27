Barcelona reveal plans for Camp Nou farewell party

Barcelona have confirmed their plans for a Camp Nou farewell party this weekend.

Following their city wide title parade, and the formal presentation of the La Liga trophy last weekend, Barcelona will leave their iconic ground next month.

Their home tie against Mallorca, on May 28 will be the end of an era, as Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba play their final home games at the club, ahead of a major stadium revamp.

As part of the celebrations, Barcelona are calling on the home fans to come dressed in the club’s famous La Blaugrana colours, to create a stadium mosaic.

Due to the expected capacity crowd, supporters are advised to arrive early for the 7pm local time kick off, with gates opening two hours before.

Fans will be allowed to take photographs with some of the famous trophies won by the club over the years with late-great stadium announcer Manel Vich on loudspeaker duty.

The Barça players will also wear a special shirt bearing the words ‘Ple d’història. Ple de futur’ (Full of history, full of future’) ahead of their switch to the Barcelona Olympic Stadium for the 2023/24 campaign.