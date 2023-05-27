Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez contradicts Pep Guardiola on racism in Spain

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez disagreed with Pep Guardiola on his assessment of the current situation in Spain, with the main talking point of the week being how the country deals with the problem.

On Friday the Manchester City manager was asked what he thought of events in Spain, following racial abuse towards Vinicius Junior last Sunday. He said while it could be a turning point, ‘knowing the country a little bit, I am not optimistic.’

Ahead of Barcelona’s clash with Real Mallorca, Xavi told Marca that he did was more positive about things in Spain.

“I disagree with Pep. And I agree with him on almost eveerything, but not here.”

“It is an educational issue. If we stay as we are, we will not advance but if the game stops the other day and they go home, we are educating. Insult are not normal [at work]. It is a matter for the state, federations, government, LaLiga…”.

Xavi had previously said on Monday that the general culture of insulting players and staff at football in Spain was not normal, and while racism must be dealt with, the wider culture should also be looked at.

The important stage is just around the corner. La Liga and the RFEF have acted under international pressure to address the issue after racism towards Vinicius. When the next incident occurs, it is important that the reaction is the same and the effort to eradicate racism from stadiums remains consistent.