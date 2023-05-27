Barcelona looking to sell off pieces of Camp Nou to fans before rebuild begins

Barcelona will leave no stone unturned as they look to raise as much money as possible this summer.

The club’s burgeoning debt and struggles to fit into their salary limit in La Liga mean they have been looking to bring in as much money as possible, while tightening the belts across the club.

As per Sport, that includes getting as much money out of Camp Nou as possible. Shortly the Barcelona store will open a new section called Barca Memorabilia, which will include parts of the stadium that fans can buy as souvenirs or keepsakes from the stadium.

Members will be given access to these products first, before it is opened out to other fans. Amongst the items that will be sold are the Camp Nou grass and seats are amongst the items that will be available.

The Blaugrana will start work on demolishing the third tier of the stadium before the renovations will begin next week, following their final home game of the season against Real Mallorca on Sunday. They will then move to the old Olympic Stadium, Estadi Lluis Companys, and look to return to the newly-built Camp Nou before the end of 2024.