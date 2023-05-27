Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal inspires Spain to Euro U17 showdown against France

Spain have secured their place in the U17 European Championship semi finals with a dominant 3-0 win over the Republic of Ireland.

La Roja will now face defending champions France in the last four with the potential of a final against either Poland or Germany.

Barcelona starlet Lamine Yamal was the star man for Spain on the night, with a goal and an assist, in Budapest.

Lamine Yamal recorded a goal and an assist against Ireland to help Spain advance to the UEFA U-17 Championship semifinals 🔥 He has three goals and two assists so far in the tournament 😮‍💨 Starboy ✨ pic.twitter.com/VB4sMxPPiP — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 27, 2023

Orlando City midfielder Alejandro Granados cannoned home a brilliant opener to give Spain a 1-0 half time lead.

Alejandro Granados🚀 De los mejores goles (o igual el mejor) del #U17EUROpic.twitter.com/9bzZJC11c7 — Selección-Rojita (@SeleccionRojita) May 27, 2023

Lamal continued to torment the Irish defence after the restart as fellow La Masia star Marc Guiu poked home a second goal.

However, the recording breaking Yamal was not to be denied a place on the score sheet, as his fine solo effort sealed the victory, and confirmed his place as the star of the tournament so far.

📽️| ⚽ Lamine Yamal scores yet again. 3 goals and 2 assists in the tournament.pic.twitter.com/NkzELnZ6V3 — Barça Buzz (@Barca_Buzz) May 27, 2023

Spain will take on France on May 30 with the final set for June 2 in the Romanian capital.

