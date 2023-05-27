Barcelona

Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal inspires Spain to Euro U17 showdown against France

Spain have secured their place in the U17 European Championship semi finals with a dominant 3-0 win over the Republic of Ireland.

La Roja will now face defending champions France in the last four with the potential of a final against either Poland or Germany.

Barcelona starlet Lamine Yamal was the star man for Spain on the night, with a goal and an assist, in Budapest.

Orlando City midfielder Alejandro Granados cannoned home a brilliant opener to give Spain a 1-0 half time lead.

Lamal continued to torment the Irish defence after the restart as fellow La Masia star Marc Guiu poked home a second goal.

However, the recording breaking Yamal was not to be denied a place on the score sheet, as his fine solo effort sealed the victory, and confirmed his place as the star of the tournament so far.

Spain will take on France on May 30 with the final set for June 2 in the Romanian capital.

Lamine Yamal Spain U17 European Championship

