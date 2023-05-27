Barcelona decide to commit to pursuit of winger following recent upturn in form

Barcelona are aware that they need more options in attack on the left side next season, having failed to get much production out of Ansu Fati, Raphinha and Ferran Torres in that position.

Yet with belts being tightened in Barcelona, there will not be any major signings in the area. One player that Barcelona Director of Football Mateu Alemany has openly admitted is an option is Yannick Carrasco.

Barcelona have a €20m buy option on Carrasco, but are reluctant to pay more than the €9m fee they had hoped to get the Belgian for.

🤝En los últimos días en el Barça se ha alcanzado consenso respecto a Carrasco. Gustaba pero en enero se dejó un asterisco. Su 2ª vuelta convenció. La promesa inicial de ATM fue dejarle salir por 9M, la amortización pendiente, como ya contamos. En 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 también quieren a Yannick. pic.twitter.com/DCxZoV2Gdz — Toni Juanmartí (@tjuanmarti) May 27, 2023

However as per Toni Juanmarti, Carrasco’s recent form has convinced Barcelona and Xavi Hernandez that he is the right option to go for. They will push hard for the 29-year-old this summer. While Barcelona have not started negotiations again, their mind is made up.

He goes on to say that Barcelona, despite interest from the Premier League, feel themselves to be in a position of strength. The player seemingly wants to join the Blaugrana, and feel the longer the negotiation goes, the more it plays into their hands.

This decision will likely have an impact on Ez Abde. The on-loan Moroccan international is set to return this summer, but there has been plenty of talk that should a good offer come in, then he will be allowed to leave this summer. If Carrasco arrives, then it would facilitate the departure of Abde. Most recently, Abde was linked with a move to the Bundesliga to join Xabi Alonso at Bayer Leverkusen.