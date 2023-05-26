Seven La Liga sides face relegation fight in 2022/23

The fight to avoid La Liga relegation in the 2022/23 season run-in could go all the way to the final weekend of the campaign.

With the majority of sides still having time to launch their survival bids, the picture includes the potential for seven teams set to join Elche in slipping through the trap door.

There is expected to a few more twists in the final weeks, with stacks of permutations available on who to pick as a relegation candidate, and value betting is essential in picking the best option available on the market.

Elche’s demise means there are still two relegation spots available with Espanyol and Getafe in the deepest danger.

Getafe opted to sack Quique Sanchez Flores, and bring back former boss Jose Bordalas, with the latter claiming he is confident of keeping them in the top-flight.

Bordalas’ side are tipped to survive, due to playing Elche and fellow relegation rivals Real Valladolid, with points on the board available.

Espanyol face a tougher end to the campaign, including a clash with Atletico Madrid, and their chances of get out of the drop zone are very slim.

If the Catalans do drop down, the remaining place could be a scrap between five sides, with Celta Vigo apparently edging towards safety.

Valencia are the biggest name amongst the clutch of teams potentially in line to fall into the Segunda Division with The Guardian’s La Liga expert Sid Lowe painting a picture of their demise in March.

Lowe claimed the storm of fan protests, poor performances and directionless leadership have created a potentially irreversible slide into the abyss at the Estadio Mestalla.

Valladolid, Cadiz and Almeria all have plenty of experience of dealing with relegation battles, albeit with mixed results in the past, but Valencia’s drop off would be seismic to the club.

The relegation gauge will keep shifting until the final ball is kicked this season, but Valencia’s fixture schedule will cause a headache for new boss Ruben Baraja.

Alongside facing Real Madrid, Valencia also take on Rayo Vallecano, and a huge showdown at home to Espanyol, and a final day tie with Europe chasing Real Betis.

The battle for Champions League qualification is set to be completed before the final weekend of action with attention turning to the ongoing battle down at the bottom.

Valencia are not favourites to go down, but as the scenario changes, the pressure will rise, and all eyes will be on Baraja’s charges.