Robert Lewandowski explains how Xavi Hernandez impacted adaptation to Barcelona

Polish striker Robert Lewandowski has secured a first La Liga title at his first attempt with Barcelona, and is well on his way to securing his first Pichichi award too. With just two games remaining, he has a five-goal advantage over Karim Benzema, currently sitting on 23 goals in La Liga.

Lewandowski is used to being a serial winner at Bayern Munich, but at the age of 34, admitted that Barcelona’s victory had impacted him significantly.

“On the street I understood what it means to the supporters to win the League. For me it was very special, incredible feelings. Everything I saw, [was] very exciting.”

Lewandowski has won the Bundesliga on ten occasions, but more often than not Bayern are expected to win the league, and comfortably.

Speaking to TV3, he admitted that there was a period of adaptation to the club, and manager Xavi Hernandez had been important in ensuring tha the settled in.

“For me, everything was new. I had to understand a lot of things. That’s why Xavi always explains lots of things to me about the club and the players, and he’s made it easier for me, especially at the beginning.”

With Barcelona crashing out of the Champions League and then the Europa League earlier than expected for the second season in a row, Xavi has been questioned plenty this campaign. Yet one thing that stands out is that his players appear to be firmly behind him.

