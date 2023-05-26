Real Madrid’s preseason plans confirmed with three youngsters primed for US tour

Real Madrid are already looking ahead to next season, with an eye on getting back on track in La Liga, and are finalising their plans for their preseason.

Often an underrated factor within a football team’s season, it has been seen how damaging the lack of a proper preseason can be with the likes of Karim Benzema this season. The Frenchman has never looked consistently sharp all campaign.

As per Relevo, Los Blancos will have just over a month’s break from the end of the season. Their final game will end on the 4th of June, and on the 10th of July they will return to work. Those involved in internationals will return a little later on the 20th, but ahead of their trip to the USA. They will spend a few days training in Madrid at Valdebebas before departing for North America.

Currently they have four fixtures arranged for their tour, facing Milan in Los Angeles on the 23rd of July, Manchester United in Houston on the 26th, Barcelona in Dallas on the 29th, and finally Juventus in Orlando on the 2nd of August. They will begin with double sessions at the UCLA campus, as they did last season.

They go on to say there are three favourites from Real Madrid Castilla to go on tour with the first team – winger Sergio Arribas, and central midfielders Mario Martin, more defensive, and Nico Paz, more creative.

That is in addition to forward Alvaro Rodriguez, who after several first-team appearances has been confirmed as a first-team player for next season.

Ancelotti and fitness coach Antonio Pintus will be hoping for a smoother preseason this time round, with the likes of Alvaro Odriozola, Eden Hazard and others who are unlikely to be a factor next season having been moved on. Ensuring that Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Benzema start the season in the right shape will be crucial to their title hopes next season.