Real Madrid missing four attacking stars as Sevilla face side without strikers

Real Madrid will face Sevilla this weekend at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, but without a natural attacking threat through the middle.

Marco Asensio, Mariano Diaz, Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior are all set to miss the match with injury. Mariano has muscle issues, as does Asensio. Benzema has stitches in his foot after sustaining a cut against Rayo Vallecano, while Carlo Ancelotti confirmed that Vinicius was still having trouble with his knee, which kept him out of their midweek win.

Ancelotti denied that the Brazilian was being left out as a convenience, following the racial persecution he has suffered of late away from home.

“No, he doesn’t travel because he can’t play. His knee still bothers him. He can’t play, period.”

In general, the Italian was keen to see his side close out the final two games on a positive.

“We want to finish the season well, it’s a difficult duel because we’re playing against an opponent who’s doing very well. We have some casualties but the rest is fine and we’ll get the best possible team. Emotionally, we’re good.”

Real Madrid are a point ahead of city rivals Atletico Madrid in second place, and that, along with professional pride remains the only thing in play. Florentino Perez may remind his charges that several million are in play. Sevilla meanwhile can still make 7th-place and the Europa Conference League next season, but will have their attention firmly focused on next week’s Europa League final against Roma.