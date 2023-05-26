Real Madrid offered Harry Kane deal

Real Madrid will be offered the chance to sign Tottenham star Harry Kane this summer as per Cadena SER.

The England captain is reportedly ready to leave Spurs, as he enters into the final year of his contract, after being blocked from moving on at the start of the 2022/23 Premier League campaign.

Los Blancos are rumoured to be looking for a long term replacement for skipper Karim Benzema, with 29-year-old Kane targeted alongside Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic.

The report claims Tottenham are resigned to losing their star man, and to avoid losing him on a free transfer in 2024, they are open to incoming offers in the weeks ahead.

Spurs’ preference is to not sell to a domestic rival, with Bayern Munich also an option, but Real Madrid could look to structure a deal which involves Eden Hazard making a shock return to England.

Due to his contract status, Kane is valued between £80-£100m, and the inclusion of Hazard would bring the price down slightly.