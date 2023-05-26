Protests sparked outside Spanish embassy following racism towards Vinicius Junior

Vinicius Junior continues to set the agenda in both Spain and Brazil this week, although unfortunately the focus is on the racism he faced on Sunday rather than his football.

The issue went international after Vinicius criticised the President of La Liga, Javier Tebas on Twitter, having called Spain a racist country. It sparked outrage in Brazil, with Brazilian President Lula da Silva calling for action amongst a series of other government figures.

As per El Espanol, the Brazilian ambassador to Spain requested meetings with senior government figures in order to address the issue. Diario AS say protests have also been seen in Brazil, aside from a massive social media campaign.

On Thursday night, protests took place in outside the Spanish embassy in Brasilia, with dozens asking for action and even new laws in Spain to tackle racism. Similar protests have also been seen in Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.

Protesters were seen holding signs saying ‘The Racist League’, while one pointed out that those arrested for the racist acts have already been released, which was ‘insufficient punishment’. Those who have been released are expected in court to face charges.

This looks as if it will be something that may stain La Liga’s reputation in Brazil for some time. While it is a temporary hit to their image, if it can lead to further action, and a change in the way racism is handled in Spain, then it will be a small price to pay.