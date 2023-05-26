Ousmane Dembele opens Barcelona contract extension talks

Ousmane Dembele will consider Barcelona’s contract extension offer in the coming weeks.

Dembele has managed just 15 league starts in 2022/23, as Xavi’s side marched to first La Liga title since 2019, due to a recurrence of injury issues.

The Frenchman has been plagued by injuries since his arrival in Catalonia from Borussia Dortmund in 2017.

Despite concerns over his durability to play consistently at the highest level, Xavi has remained a steadfast supporter of the winger, due to his flashes of brilliance.

Xavi persuaded the club to re-sign the 26-year-old last summer, after briefly leaving, following the expiration of his previous contract at the Camp Nou.

His current deal runs until 2024, with Xavi and Barcelona open to extending that by an additional 12 months, if certain conditions are met, as per Catalan journalist Gabriel Sans.

🚨 Dembélé and his agent are currently analyzing Barcelona's renewal proposal. They plan to respond soon. There's optimism that an agreement can be reached. The intention is to do it before June 30th. @gbsans 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/mUdTZTNDyF — barcacentre (@barcacentre) May 26, 2023

Dembele is not currently interested in a potential move to Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain, and will assess the Barcelona proposal with his agent, with a decision expected before the end of June.