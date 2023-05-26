NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal sends message to Lionel Messi – ‘I love you brother’

Lionel Messi holds a place in the sporting world that few will ever reach. Perhaps only the likes of Pele and Diego Maradona have ever done so, and after the Argentine won the World Cup last year, it closed the circle on his career having won every available trophy, save the French domestic cups.

Even in the USA, traditionally not a football-loving nation, he has become a household name across those in other sports. As was evidenced by NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal. One of the greats of basketball himself, Shaq was asked to send a message to Messi, and sounded much like any other fan of his.

Shaquille O'Neal sends a message to Lionel Messi: "I love you brother, you are the best. Look forward to meeting you, brother. Te amo." pic.twitter.com/8uztZFzHQC — Luis Mazariegos (@luism8989) May 25, 2023

Messi could even increase his profile in the USA before the end of his career, with Inter Miami having consistently been linked with a move for the Paris Saint-Germain star over the last 12 months. Messi owns a large property in Miami already, and some believe Florida will be the final stop in his career.