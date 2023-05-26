Marco Asensio ready to leave Real Madrid as contract talks fail

Real Madrid star Marco Asensio is ready to leave the club next month.

The Spanish international is out of contract in Madrid at the end of the 2022/23 season, with the 27-year-old is attracting major transfer interest from the Premier League.

Asensio previously confirmed he is unsure over the next step in his career, with reports from Caught Offside stating he is no closer to an answer.

However, the situation has evolved in recent days, as he looks to work towards a resolution at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

Reports from the The Athletic’s Real Madrid correspondent Mario Cortegana claim Asensio has now made the decision to bring down the curtain on his time in Madrid.

The key focus for the Mallorcan winger is a first team role elsewhere with Arsenal and Aston Villa leading the race to sign him.

If Asensio completes a summer exit, he will leave the club with three La Liga and three Champions League titles to his name.