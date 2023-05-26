Real Madrid Valencia

La Liga reduce Valencia punishment over Vinicius Jr racism charges

Valencia have seen their punishment for racist fan chanting towards Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior reduced.

Los Che have found themselves at the centre of a storm in recent days after being accused of not doing enough to prevent fans from engaging in racist behaviour at the Estadio Mestalla.

La Liga opted to remove Vinicius’ own suspension, after the Brazilian international was sent off in the dying stages of Real Madrid’s 1-0 loss at Valencia.

Valencia confirmed their intention to appeal against a combined La Liga and RFEF decision to fine the club £45,000 and order the closing of their Mario Kempes South Stand for five games.

The Court of Appeals has opted to reduce both punishments, with the fine set at £25,000, and the partial stadium closure now fir three home matches.

The decision does not impact Valencia’s key relegation battle against Espanyol on May 28, with the first two home games of next season included in the ban.

The decision leaves an option for a controversial additional appeal to try and remove the ban and allow a full stadium against Espanyol.

