Frenkie de Jong set for Barcelona captain role in 2023/24

Frenkie de Jong could be named as one of Barcelona’s captains for the 2023/24 campaign.

The Dutch international played a key role, as Xavi’s side clinched the La Liga title this season, and he is expected to remain in Catalonia this summer.

Despite transfer links to Manchester United in the last 12 months, de Jong has stayed focused on Barcelona, and he is hugely respected in the Camp Nou dressing room.

The incoming combined summer exits of Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, alongside the 2022 exit of Gerard Pique, has dismantled Xavi’s captain group, with only Sergi Roberto and Marc-Andre Ter Stegen left.

Reports from Diario Sport claim de Jong is a favourite pick, to join Ter Stegen and Roberto as a leader in the coming months, as Xavi looks to reshape his squad.

De Jong was already offered a trial run by Xavi, after being named as Barcelona captain for the first time, in their 3-1 defeat at Real Valladolid in midweek.