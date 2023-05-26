Erling Haaland makes bold claim on Manchester City’s Champions League win over Real Madrid

Manchester City’s incredible 4-0 Champions League semi final second leg win over Real Madrid was an iconic moment in the 2022/23 season.

After being tied 1-1 in the first leg in Madrid, both sides looked set to battle it out in Manchester, in a eagerly anticipated contest at the Etihad Stadium.

However, despite Los Blancos’ status as defending champions, and the most successful side in the competition’s history, City were in brutal mood.

Pep Guardiola’s team were 2-0 up inside the first half, as they swarmed Carlo Ancelotti’s visitors, before two goals after the restart completed a dominant night for the hosts.

Despite not adding to his incredible goal tally on the night, Erling Haaland remains vital to City’s hopes in the final in Istanbul on June 10, and he was left in awe by the Madrid win.

“After watching the first half against Madrid again, I think it’s the best I’ve seen in my life from a football team”, the Norwegian stated, as per quotes from Marca.

🔵🔵 Haaland (@ManCity): 😍 "La primera parte contra el Madrid es la mejor que he visto en mi vida" 📺 #Golazo pic.twitter.com/qp5xEImbJ9 — El Golazo de Gol (@ElGolazoDeGol) May 26, 2023

City have already completed the first part of a potential trophy treble this season, by retaining the Premier League title, before two final clashes next month.

Guardiola’s charges take on arch rivals Manchester United at Wembley Stadium on June 3, in the FA Cup final, before facing Inter Milan in Turkey a week later.