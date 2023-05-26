Carlo Ancelotti on Real Madrid target Joselu Mato – ‘I like him, managers like forwards who score’

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has admitted he is a fan of Espanyol forward Joselu Mato, amid speculation they may move for the veteran this summer.

Joselu, 33, is third in the goalscoring charts with 16 goals this season, behind only Karim Benzema (18) and Robert Lewandowski (23). As Los Blancos look for a striker to back up Benzema, who has suffered from injury issues this season, Joselu has been suggested as a potentially low-cost option.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti has admitted they will look for a forward this summer.

“We are watching, we are going to work to improve the squad but I don’t want to talk about names, it doesn’t seem right to me. There are a lot of players involved right now, in important challenges.”

Asked about Joselu in particular, Ancelotti did admit he liked Joselu, but amongst others.

“I like Joselu, but also others Aspas, Morata, to talk about the Spanish ones, forwards. Because what you tend to like is that they score goals.”

The German-born target man has been one of the most consistent threats in La Liga over recent seasons, despite not playing in successful sides. In the last two years, he has 30 goals to his name at Alaves and Espanyol.

Should 19th-placed Espanyol be relegated, it could further cheapen the price for Joselu. On the face of it, he looks like a smart addition to Los Blancos. It was seen how beneficial Alvaro Rodriguez’s aerial threat was at times earlier in the season, and Joselu is an expert in that department.