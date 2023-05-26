Andoni Iraola ready to leave Rayo Vallecano

Rayo Vallecano head coach Andoni Iraola will leave the club at the end of the 2022/23 La Liga season.

The Basque coach was targeted by Premier League side Leeds United, at the start of 2023, as a candidate to replace Jesse Marsch at Elland Road, following an impressive 18 months in Vallecas.

However, despite being tempted by the offer, Iraola rejected a mid-season move, as he wanted to honour his contract at Rayo.

Iraola led Rayo to a solid mid table finish last season, in his first La Liga campaign at the club, alongside a run to the Copa del Rey semi final.

Despite narrowly missing out on European qualification in 2023, his stock remains high, with West Ham expressing an interest in him, as part of their plan to replace David Moyes.

As per reports from Marca, Iraola has opted against signing an extension in the Spanish capital, after engaging in talks earlier this month, and he will now move on.

The 40-year-old is set to receive offers from clubs in England and Spain, with his objective being a Europa League level team in the coming months.