Zinedine Zidane turns down €150m offer to return to management

Since leaving Real Madrid for the second time at the end of the 2020/21 season, Zinedine Zidane has been out of work, despite having had great success as a manager so far in his career.

Across his two spells at Real Madrid, Zidane won 11 major honours, which included three Champions League titles in succession between 2016 and 2018.

Zidane has been linked with several jobs over the course of this season. He was the favourite for the France job before the FFF decided to renew Didier Deschamps’ contract, while Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain have also been rumoured with having interest in Zizou.

The latest club to take an interest in Zidane is Al-Nassr, who Cristiano Ronaldo. Footmercato have reported that the Saudi club offered the Frenchman a two-year contract, worth €150m, but he has turned it down.

Zidane wants to take over at a major club in Europe’s top five leagues, although it remains to be seen whether that opportunity presents itself in the near future. He will be desperate to return to management, two years after leaving Real Madrid.

