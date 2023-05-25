Xabi Alonso hoping to poach precocious young talent from Barcelona for Bayer Leverkusen

Barcelona are in a state of flux this summer, with very few players remaining ‘untouchable’. For most of the squad, if a good offer comes in, then they will be invited to negotiate with the buying team.

That is the case for Ez Abde, who will be returning on loan from a successful spell at Osasuna. The Moroccan international will in theory remain unless a good bid comes in, but Sport say that already the vultures are circling. It has long-since been rumoured that he has interest from the Premier League, but Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen are now looking at him as a potential recruit.

Knowing that one of Amine Adli or Moussa Diaby is likely to leave, Abde profiles as an option to be a successor. The Moroccan’s electric dribbling and ability to exploit space would no doubt fit well in the Bundesliga. Given Alonso’s impressive early start to top-level management, and the ability to polish up youngsters that was shown at Real Sociedad, it could be a good move for all parties.